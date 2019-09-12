(Audio) Nebraska Football Hall Of Fame Ceremonies Set For This Weekend.

Four former Husker players were selected to be inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Along with a Chadron State coach and a University of Nebraska-Kearney record-setting receiver. Alex Henery, Jay Foreman, Greg Jorgensen and Mark Behning are the former Huskers being honored.

Jorgensen from Minden was a three-year starter at offensive guard from 75-77, selected as a second-team All-American by the Football News as a senior and was a two-time honorable-mention All-American and a two-time All-Big Eight selection in his final two seasons for the Huskers in 1976 and 1977. Click here to listen to his interview about being honored.

Henery was one of the most accurate field goal kickers in college football history, hitting 193-of-194 PATs and 63-of-65 field goals within 50 yards in his career. Henery gave Husker fans one of the most thrilling moments in recent Husker history with his record-setting 57-yard field goal to beat Colorado in 2008.

Foreman won three national titles from 95-98 and was All-Big 12 his junior and senior years. Foreman was a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 1999 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bills, Houston Texans, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

Ross played at UNK from 2002-05. He caught 279 passes for 4,882 yards and 50 touchdowns. Brad Smith coached at Chadron State for 18 seasons (1987-2004). He was a three-time Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Coach of the Year (1996, 1999, 2001). Smith led Chadron State to a 10-0 regular season and a final No. 7 AFCA national ranking in 2001.