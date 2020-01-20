class="post-template-default single single-post postid-434704 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Ostrom Finishing Strong In California | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Ostrom Finishing Strong In California

BY Jayson Jorgensen | January 20, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
(Audio) Ostrom Finishing Strong In California
Lexington Native Hannah Ostrom-Courtesy Photo

It has been a very solid career for Lexington native Hannah Ostrom who is finishing up her Senior  season as a member of the Women’s Basketball squad at “The Master’s University” in Santa Clarita, California. Going into this week they are ranked Number 1 in the country at the NAIA Division One level.

Ostrom spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen.  For her career, Ostrom is close to 900 points. She has been a four year contributor for the Mustangs and this season she is averaging 10 points and 5 rebounds per game which is second on the team. Ostrom is a Media Marketing major.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments