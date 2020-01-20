(Audio) Ostrom Finishing Strong In California

It has been a very solid career for Lexington native Hannah Ostrom who is finishing up her Senior season as a member of the Women’s Basketball squad at “The Master’s University” in Santa Clarita, California. Going into this week they are ranked Number 1 in the country at the NAIA Division One level.

Ostrom spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen. For her career, Ostrom is close to 900 points. She has been a four year contributor for the Mustangs and this season she is averaging 10 points and 5 rebounds per game which is second on the team. Ostrom is a Media Marketing major.