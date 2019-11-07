(Audio) Overton falls in first round

LINCOLN – Appearing in the state volleyball tournament for the second time in school history, the Overton Eagles proved they belong. Despite losing to Archbishop Bergan in four sets: 26-24, 16-25, 22-25, 22-25 in the first round of the D1 state tournament.

On a night where no lead was safe, neither team could ever grab a commanding lead as each set went down to the wire. Overton secured early confidence by winning the first set over the defending state champions. However Bergan would rally and win the final three sets on their quest for a repeat.

The Eagles found balance throughout their lineup, but Bergan made Overton pay on their errors and found the open holes on the floor.

Unofficially, Haley Fleischman led Overton with 17 kills and two ace serves. Alex Altwine and Rachel Ecklund each smacked nine kills while Anna Brennan contributed seven kills.

Bergan was led by Allie DeGroff’s 18 kills and four ace serves. Lauren Baker had 11 kills.

Overton ends the season with a 28-5 overall record. Bergan plays Pleasanton in the state semifinals Friday morning.