(Audio) Overton Finds Next Football Coach

Scottsbluff native Marcus Harvey is the new head football coach at Overton high school. Harvey takes over the reins of the Eagles program from Paul Heusinkfelt who is moving on to a teaching and coaching position in the Superior school system. He is excited about trying to keep the tradition going at Overton.

Last year the Eagles advanced all the way to the Class D2 State Semifinals. Harvey is a 2001 Graduate of Scottsbluff high school and he played college football at Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota. He says his coaching philosophy is pretty simple.

Harvey is already employed as a physical education teacher in the Overton school system and has been coaching at the Junior high Level. He also was an assistant coach with the Boys basketball team last year. Harvey also spent one year as the Girls Basketball coach in Minden during the the 2017-18 season.