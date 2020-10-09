(Audio) Overton Gets Comeback Win And Second In A Row

BRADY – The Overton Eagles road the legs of Will Kulhanek, who rushed for 267 yards as they came from behind to beat Brady 33-22 and notch their second win of the year and second in a row.

Brady got on the board first with an impressive opening drive, finished off by Logan Simmons who finished with 123 yards on the night. However, Overton would answer back with a touchdown by Kulhanek.

At halftime, Brady lead 14-11. They opened up the lead to 11 points with another score score by Simmons, 22-11. Then, Overton’s offense, who finished with over 400 yards on the ground, took over. Brady drove the ball down to the 10 with under two minutes left to play, but an interception ended the drive.

Overton moves to 2-5 with a regular season ending game next week against Axtell. With the loss, Brady falls to 1-6 as they end the season against Loomis next week.