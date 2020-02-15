(Audio) Overton Girls, SEM Impressive In Wins

OVERTON – The Overton girls were impressive taking an early competitive game and turning it into a one-sided affair as they knocked off SEM 61-34. The Boys game was closer in the fourth quarter, but good free throw shooting did in the Overton boys as SEM looked good in a 70-57 win.

The Eagles took an early lead with a 12-7 advantage after one quarter, extending it to nine points by halftime. The third quarter really shut the door on the Mustangs. Overton outscored SEM 24-9 in that quarter. The Eagles top-scorers were right on their averages as Rachel Ecklund scored 14 and Hailey Fleishman scored 11. They were helped out by Kenzie Scheele who knocked down 11 herself.

The Mustangs were lead by Ellie Guthard who scored nine points. SEM drops to 10-8 on the year and are the second seed in their district. Overton improves to 17-7 and are the third seed in their tough district.

In the boys game, it was close early. The two teams battled to a 15-15 tie after the first period. However, a 22-9 second quarter doomed Overton, along with foul issues. The Eagles spent the rest of the game trying to fight back into the game. Overton did manage to get within two points in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get over the hump. The Mustangs went 12-17 from the free throw line in the final quarter to salt away the win.

Creyton Line was impressive with 24 points in the game Carson Rohde scored 20 and Noah Eggelston added 12, all in the pivotal second quarter. Caleb Svarvari scored 18 for the Eagles while Matthew Roth and Jaylen Schlueter each had 10.

Overton falls to 4-16 while SEM improves to 8-9.