(Audio) Overton Star Headed to Bellevue | KRVN Radio

BY Jayson Jorgensen | December 16, 2020
Overton's Haley Fleischman-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Overton-Haley Fleischman signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to compete in volleyball next season at Bellevue University. Fleischman was a four year starter for the Eagles and helped them to back to back trips to the state volleyball tournament. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with her about her decision.

Fleischman finished her career with more than 1,300 kills, She was named Class C2 state all state this fall after Overton went 28-3 and finished 3rd at the NSAA state tournament which was the best finish in school history.

