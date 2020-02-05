class="post-template-default single single-post postid-438453 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Overton Star Headed West | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Overton Star Headed West

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 5, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
(Audio) Overton Star Headed West
Kien Martin sings with Chadron State Pictured: (left to right) Sarah Martin, Kien Martin, Ruben Arredondo.

Overton-Kien Martin of Overton signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Chadron State next season. Martin was an all state performer for the Eagles during his high school career. He helped the Eagles  advance to the Class D2 State Semifinals. Martin also was the Class D State Heavyweight wrestling champion last season. He says being being familiar with Chadron State helped him decide on the Eagles.

Martin was also selected to play in the Shrine Bowl and the  Nebraska Eight Man All Star games  this summer but will have to pass on those opportunities as he will have surgery on his knee when the wrestling season in completed. Martin says he plans to play defensive tackle for Chadron State.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments