(Audio) Pirates Have Big Return To The Playoffs

BY Jayson Jorgensen | November 1, 2019
Elwood’s first playoff game in five years turned out to be a great night for the Pirates as they blew out Maxwell 86-25 in the first round of the Class D2 State Football playoffs. Trevor Jorges scored four touchdowns as the Pirates led 40-13 at halftime and cruised in for the win. Zacob Evans also chipped in with a 72 yard kickoff return and a 65 yard punt return for scores. The Pirates improve to 8-1 on the season and will host Central Valley on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30pm. Maxwell’s season ends at 3-6.

