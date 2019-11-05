(Audio) Pirates Ready For Round Two

On Wednesday, 8-1 Elwood hosts 9-0 Central Valley in the second round of the Class D2 State High School Football Playoffs. The Pirates won 86-25 over Maxwell, while Central Valley won last week 36-12 over Medicine Valley. Pirates head coach Patrick Ropers previews the matchup. Kickoff on Wednesday is set for 4:30pm in Elwood. The game can be heard on KAM Country Legends.