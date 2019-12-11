(Audio) Pleasanton sweeps Cozad

COZAD – Turnovers plagued the Cozad girls as they fell Tuesday night to visiting Pleasanton, 74-29.

The Haymakers gave the ball away 33 times while only scoring three points in the third quarter and one point in the final period. Isabelle Paitz was a force for the Bulldogs as she scored 19 points, all coming in the first half. Katy Lindner contributed 14 while Chelsea Fisher chipped in 13 points. However, Pleasanton struggled controlling the ball as they gave it up 19 times.

Cozad was led by Megan Burkholder who had 13 points. McKenzie Lee and Taylor Chytka each scored six points.

In the boys game, Cozad had a multitude of opportunities to grab the game, but couldn’t convert and fell to Pleasanton, 46-39.

Despite going 9-31 from the free throw line, the Bulldogs had just enough fire power to hold on. Kessler Dixon led all scorers with 19 points while Brady Klein scored 10 points.

Cozad’s offense struggled, especially early as they didn’t scored their first bucket until after 4:58 came off the clock in the first quarter. Threes became a factor for the Haymakers as they drained six total. Timely three pointers even gave Cozad the lead, but struggled to rebound defensively, giving Pleasanton numerous second and third chance opportunities, many of which they capitalized on. Jacob Weatherly led Cozad with 15 points. Nolan Wetovick chipped in nine.

Cozad will play Hershey on Friday while Pleasanton returns home to play Hi-Line on Friday.