(Audio) Richman Headed East To Hastings College

BY Jayson Jorgensen | March 30, 2020
Lexington Senior Dylan Richman-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Lexington Basketball star Dylan Richman will get a chance to continue to his playing career. Over the weekend, Richman announced he will be joining the Hastings College program next year. The 5’10 point guard,  was a four year varsity player for the Minutemen as he finished as the all time leader in assists at Lexington high school with 316. He also scored 1,030 points which is 4th best in school history. This season he averaged 14 points and Four assists per game for the Minutemen who finished 14-12 and advanced to a District Final for a second consecutive season. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with him about his career. Click here to listen to the interview.

 

