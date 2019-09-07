(Audio) Richman leads Lexington to first win

SCHUYLER – After a tough outing to start the season last week, the Lexington Minutemen (1-1) bounced back Friday with a 46-10 drubbing of Schuyler (0-2).

Lexington started off sluggish, going three and out on their first two drives. Attempting to punt on their second drive, Schuyler sent an all out blitz and blocked the kick to down it inside the five yard line. The Warriors would capitalize with a 20 yard field goal from Elder Romero. The Minutemen would respond, scoring on their next five drives.

Lexington found the endzone on their ensuing drive as Dakota Haines raced for a 77 yard touchdown run. Dylan Richman would get the ball back to Lexington after intercepting his first pass of the season. Caleb Carpenter would march the offense down the shortened field and capitalized with a one yard rushing touchdown. On the next drive for Lexington, Jason Tovar kicked his first field goal of the season from 36 yards out. The next two Minutemen drives would see Alex Ramos score two touchdowns, one from six yards out and another from 11 yards. Should also mention, Richman had another interception in-between those drives. Lexington led, 32-3 at the half.

The second half would start off with a bang, Richman opened the third quarter with a 77 yard kickoff return. He would then return the next punt by Schuyler 55 yards to the house. It would be running clock the rest of the game. In the waining minutes of the game, Travis Marxsen scored from 13 yards out for Schuyler.

Ramos led all rushers with 102 yards and two touchdowns. Haines finished with 82 and a TD. Carpenter threw for 35 yards. The Minutemen defense was also outstanding, besides forcing two turnovers, they only allowed five total first downs to the Warriors.

Schuyler was led by quarterback, William Parra who threw for 103 yards. Marxsen led the rushing attack with 15 yards. Elmer Salazer contributed eight yards on the ground. Penalties killed Schuyler in the first half with seven for 40 yards.

Lexington returns home Friday to host Seward. Schuyler takes to the road for a bout with Douglas County West.