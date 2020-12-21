(Audio) Saiz Contributing Early For Doane

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-503681 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | December 21, 2020
Doane Freshman Nick Saiz-Courtesy Photo

Lexington Freshman Nick Saiz is already seeing plenty of playing time for the Doane men’s basketball squad. Saiz has appeared in all 15 games for the Tigers making eight starts. He is averaging four points and two rebounds per game. Saiz is also averaging about 17 minutes of playing time per contest. Last week Doane played Nebraska in an exhibition game and he spoke with KRVN about that experience. Click here to listen.

