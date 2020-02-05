(Audio) Saiz Sets Scoring Record

Broken Bow-Lexington’s Nick Saiz became the all time scoring leader at Lexington high school as the Minutemen beat Broken Bow on Tuesday night 60-31. Saiz scored 13 points to pass Hall Of Famer Pat Hodges to move into first place. He says this accomplishment was important for him.

Hodges record of 1,183 points had stood since 1974. Saiz now has 1,189 points in his four years of varsity basketball. This season he has averaged 17 ppg for the Minutemen who improved to 12-6 on the season. Saiz will play college basketball next year at Doane. He says his love of basketball started at a young age.

Christian Dominguez led Lexington with 15 points, while Kaleb Carpenter added 14 and Dau Mach had 11.