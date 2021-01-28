(Audio) Seward shoots past Lexington

SEWARD – Behind 14 three pointers, the Seward boys soared past Lexington, 63-48 in the opening round of the Central Conference Tournament.

Lexington grabbed two early leads, but they would be short lived as the red hot Bluejay shooters rained down numerous threes in the first half, including three straight treys to start the game. In all, Seward knocked in 10 threes in the first half before finishing with four more in the second half.

Seward saw Drew Covalt score a game high 19 points, knocking in four threes. Jackson Trost contributed 13 points while Traetyn Schaefer scored 11 points. Lexington was led by Austin Friedrichsen’s 17 points.

Up next, Seward travels Thursday to Aurora for the second round of the tournament. Lexington hosts Broken Bow on Tuesday.

Listen to the game below.