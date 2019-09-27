(Audio) Shutz’s 7 touchdowns guides Elwood to road win

MERNA – Elwood (3-1) quarterback Conner Schutz was a part of every every touchdown while the Pirate defense forced four Anselmo-Merna (1-3) turnovers en route to a, 52-28 Elwood win.

What started as a shootout with both teams scoring on their opening drives and the Coyotes scoring on both of their first two drives, it appeared it would be a slug fest. Miscues by Anselmo-Merna and feisty defense by Elwood would slow the Coyotes.

What was a six point game entering the third quarter, Shutz and the Pirates would go on to score on five of their six drives in the second half. Elwood constantly pressured the Anselmo-Merna backfield, forced two interceptions and two fumbles. Elwood scored on three of the four turnovers.

Shutz was the x-factor, throwing for five touchdowns while he ran for two more. He finished with 296 yards through the air, one interception and rushed for 105 yards. Not to mention he recovered a fumble. Zacob Evans was just as good, hauling in three touchdowns and one interception. Hank Green would rush for 28 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Anselmo-Merna’s offense fired on all cylinders early on, but would be quieted in the second and third quarter. Jace Leibhart threw for 100 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards. Leading the ground game was Bryce Schmidt’s 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Elwood returns home next week to host Pleasanton. Anselmo-Merna looks to rebound at Bertrand.