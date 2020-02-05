(Audio) Smith Accepts Scholarship Offer From NU

Lexington track star Maddie Smith signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field at Nebraska on Wednesday. Smith accepted a scholarship offer from the Huskers after catching their attention with her performances at the NSAA state meet the last couple of years. Smith who won the all Class Gold Medal in the Long Jump last year by going 19 feet one inch, hopes to finish up her high school career in a big way this spring.

Along with excelling in the Long Jump, Smith has also medaled in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes at the state meet. Husker track coach Gary Pepin says they are looking forward to see what she can do at the next level.

In the past, Smith also was a state medalist at the Class B State Cross Country Meet for the Minutemaids.