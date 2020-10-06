(Audio) Southern Valley/Alma headed to District Final

Click here to listen

Stamford-For the first time in program history Southern Valley/Alma won a softball subdistrict downing Cozad 5-2 on Monday night at the C1-10. Cozad scored first when Regan Armagost scored after a two out triple and a Saints error in the top of the 1st. Southern Valley/Alma came right back with a two run homer from Kynlee Marquez to make it 2-1. The Haymakers then retook the lead in the second when Taylor Howell was driven in by Emma Coen to square the game at two.

The game would stay that way until the bottom of the sixth when the Saints would score three times with two of those runs scoring with two outs after a Cozad error. Kaylee Baker, Abbie Fox and pinch runner Lizzy Dubbs all came across that inning for the Saints. Marquez got the win on the mound allowing five hits and two runs while striking out ten. Taking the loss for Cozad was Armagost who was just as good as she gave up just three hits while striking out 11. Cozad ends the season at 15-16, while Southern Valley/Alma is now 26-8 and moves on to the District final on Friday.

Earlier in the day Cozad beat Gothenburg 8-0 in five innings while Southern Valley/Alma knocked off Chase County 10-0 in four innings.