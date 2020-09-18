(Audio) St. Paul runs through Gothenburg

ST. PAUL – Gothenburg (1-3) struggled to contain one of the best rushing attacks in the state, allowing 251 rushing yards to St. Paul (3-1) as the Wildcats prevailed over the Swedes, 35-6.

St. Paul was led by Eli Larson and his 201 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Coming into the game with over 500 yards rushing on the season, Larson dominated early and often in the first half, scoring both touchdowns in the first two quarters. It didn’t take long for St. Paul to score in the third quarter. On their first drive, the Wildcats marched down the field and found the endzone on a 30 yard pass from Brenden Knapp to Rylan Birkby on fourth down. Knapp would later score in the fourth period on a one yard rushing touchdown on another fourth down conversion. The final St. Paul score would come from a 70 yard punt return from Tommy Wroblewski. In all, the Wildcats wracked up 393 yards.

Gothenburg’s defense played well, making St. Paul earn almost every touchdown and forcing two turn over on downs. The Swedes however struggled on offense, mustering only 36 yards of offense in the first half and one first down until the fourth quarter. It wasn’t until the final minutes of the game when Wes Geiken put together their best drive of the game. He threw a 12 yard touchdown to Carson Rhodes in the final seconds. Geiken went 3-13 for 31 yards and ran for 72. As a team, Gothenburg had 118 yards of total offense.

St. Paul hosts Fillmore Central next Friday while Gothenburg returns home for a match up with Ogallala.