(Audio) Stars Win District Title

Kearney-Kearney Catholic claimed the C1-7 District title with a 31-0 win over Cozad on Friday. The Stars steadily pulled away. Leading 3-0 going into the second quarter, Henrich Haarberg hit Samson David with a 27 yard strike and right before half he connected with Jaden Seier from nine yards out to go up 17-0. In the third Cozad appeared to score on an 80 yard run by Nolan Wetovick but that play was erased by a personal foul penalty. Kearney Catholic would take on a 44 yard touchdown pass to Logan Obrien in the fourth and Riley Grieser would get loose on a 48 yard burst. Haarberg went 13-23 for 123 yards and three tds. The Stars defense limited Cozad to just 99 yards of total offense. Kearney Catholic is 7-1, while Cozad drops to 6-3.