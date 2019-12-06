(Audio) Swede girls layup beats buzzer; Lexington boys shoot past Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg girls basketball team kick started their season in style. Freshman Swede, Kynlee Strauser beat the buzzer on a put back layup after a missed free throw to give Gothenburg a 53-51 overtime win over Lexington Thursday night.

What turned out to be a back and forth game, neither team could really take control as the biggest lead for either team would reach five points. In the end it came down to making free throws. Lexington struggled at the line, shooting 16-24 while Gothenburg as a team went 12-14. Both teams turned the ball over 20 plus times.

Gothenburg was led by Chiara Richeson who scored 20 points, eight of them in overtime. She went 9-17 from the free throw line. Annica Harm contributed nine points while Alexi Bliven finished with eight points before she fouled out.

Sarah Treffer led Lexington with 12 points. Mia Rowe and Cordelia Harbison each scored nine points.

The boys game wouldn’t be as closely contested. Lexington routed Gothenburg, 73-54.

A combination of great defense and quick scoring allowed the Minutemen to lead by double digits most of the game. Lexington saw two different players score in double digits. Nick Saiz led all scorers with 25 points while hitting two three pointers. Dau Mauch scored 16 points. The defense forced 27 Swede turnovers on 20 steals.

Depsit the turnovers, two different Gothenburg players scored double digits. Brody Steinike scored 19 points while Maguire Bartlett finished with 10 points.

Gothenburg travels to Hershey today (Friday). Lexington hosts Ogallala tonight (Friday). Listen to the Lexington games on KAMI