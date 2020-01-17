(Audio) Swedes & Haymakers split Dawson County rivalry

GOTHENBURG – A Dawson County rivalry was renewed Thursday night as the Gothenburg Swedes hosted Cozad. The Swede (8-3) girls held off a late push by the Haymakers (2-11), prevailing 38-32.

Gothenburg jumped out to an early lead thanks to Annica Harm’s early dominance in the paint. She scored 10 points in the first half that helped push the Swede lead to double digits. Cozad would rally late in the second period after hitting a couple of three pointers, eventually giving them an 18-17 lead heading into the locker room.

Cozad would build their lead to three early in the third period, but struggled to keep the offensive flow and turnovers stymied their game play. Gothenburg grabbed a lead late in the third and never looked back.

The Swedes were led by Harms 13 points while Alexis Bliven chipped in 11. Chiara Richeson scored seven. Cozad saw eight different players score with Mckenzie Lee and Megan Burkholder leading the way with nine points each. As a team, the Haymakers knocked in five three pointers, but 16 turnovers plagued Cozad.

In the boys game, it appeared early that Cozad (3-10) would blowout Gothenburg (2-9), but the resiliency by the Swedes nearly forced overtime. However, the Haymakers would prevail, 50-46.

Cozad scored early and often, even building a double digit lead while Gothenburg took nearly six minutes to score their first bucket. After Gothenburg cut into the deficit, Cozad would pull away in the third and fourth quarter.

The Swedes still fought and eventually tied the game at 46 a piece with seconds to go. Cozad’s Jacob Weatherly was fouled with three seconds to go and sunk both free throws to give the Haymakers the lead for the final time.

Cozad was led by Weatherly’s 16 points and Tag Sassali chipped in 15 behind four three pointers. Jacob Engel scored nine and Nolan Wetovick scored eight. As a team, the Haymakers struggled from the free throw line, going 12-26. Gothenburg saw Brody Steinike score 14 points. Tyler Whiting and Wes Geiken each scored seven. Like Cozad, the Swedes struggled from the free throw line, 8-18.