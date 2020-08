Gothenburg- After four consecutive trips to the Class C1 State playoffs the Gothenburg Swedes will look to continue their winning ways this fall. Head coach Craig Haake talks about the upcoming year.

Gothenburg is in the C1-8 District this season which includes Chadron, Mitchell, Ogallala and Sidney. The Swedes kickoff the season on Friday night at home against Cozad. Kickoff is set for 7pm and the game can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and on the River App.