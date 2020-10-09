(Audio) Swedes outlast Lexington

LEXINGTON – In a tight contest, Gothenburg held on to beat Lexington in three sets 23-25, 25-19, 25-22 in the final game of a triangular hosted by the Minutemaids.

Despite only leading twice in the first set, Lexington rallied late to win their only set of the night behind six Cordelia Harbison kills. Gothenburg controlled most of the second set as freshman Clara Evert finished with five kills and two ace serves in the set. The final set was more of a ping pong match as both teams traded leads. Evert and Bella Rickertsen shined late to help the Swedes prevail.

In a well balanced win, Gothenburg was led by Evert’s 12 kills and three ace serves while Rickertsen had seven kills, five in the third set. Carly Jensen also finished with seven kills. Lexington was led by Harbison’s 18 kills and one ace serve. Mia Rowe finished with four kills.

Earlier in the triangular Lexington and Gothenburg each swept McCook in two sets.