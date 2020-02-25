(Audio) Swedes Surprise, Haymakers Lose

BRADY – The second season began tonight for C1-11 teams. Chase County beat Cozad 59-38 and Gothenburg upset Hershey, 44-39.

Cozad’s defense was equal to the task early on is they played almost even ball with the top-seeded Longhorns throughout the first half. However, Chase County found the mark in third quarter, outscoring the Haymakers by sixteen and putting the game out of reach. It took awhile for the Longhorns to find their range, but when they did it was true and they pulled away.

Bennet Bauerle scored a game high 20 points, which included four three-pointers. Clay Meeske chipped in 11 points in the win. Nolan Wetovick led the way for Cozad, he finished with 13 points. Cozad ends the season at 5-17.

In the second game, Gothenburg used a tough, opportunistic, gritty defense to knock of the two seed, Hershey 44-39. Hershey led after the first period 16-10, but then the Swedes turned up the heat on defense. They began to deflect the ball, get into the passing game and harass the Panther perimeter players. Their offense was just good enough and they hit key free throws to hold onto the win. Hershey made a run and took the lead in the fourth quarter, but it was short lived. They rugged play of Tucker Wyatt buoyed the Swedes down the stretch.

Brody Steinike led the team with 12, Maguire Bartlett scored 11 and Tyler Whiting all from the free throw line. For Hershey, they were led by Thomas Gosnell who finished with a game high 18 points. The Panthers finish the season 12-10. Gothenburg gets it’s 7 win of the year and will take on Chase County, 16-4 on Thursday.