(Audio) Three Lexington Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent

Three Lexington high school student athletes will be continuing their careers. Klair Fagot, Alyssa Winter, Janette Ortiz-Chavez all had their signing days on Tuesday. Fagot signed to play softball at Lakeland College in Illinois. Fagot had a monster of a senior season hitting 15 homers, with 40 RBI’s with a 577 batting average. She talks about how she ended up heading east to continue her career.

Winter was also apart of Lexington’s lethal attack this past fall as she hit five homers, with 28 RBI’s and a 430 average. Winter will play next season at McCook Community College and she has always enjoyed the sport.

Ortiz-Chavez will continue her soccer career at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. She is glad to have the opportunity at the next level.