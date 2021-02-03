class="post-template-default single single-post postid-512504 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Three Lexington Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Three Lexington Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 3, 2021
Home News Regional Sports
(Audio) Three Lexington Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent
Klaire Fagot and her coaches and family. KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Three Lexington high school student athletes will be continuing their careers. Klair Fagot, Alyssa Winter, Janette Ortiz-Chavez all had their signing days on Tuesday. Fagot signed to play softball at Lakeland College in Illinois. Fagot had a monster of a senior season hitting 15 homers, with 40 RBI’s with a 577 batting average. She talks about how she ended up heading east to continue her career.

 

Winter was also apart of Lexington’s lethal attack this past fall as she hit five homers, with 28 RBI’s and a 430 average. Winter will play next season at McCook Community College and she has always enjoyed the sport.

Alyssa Winter signs with MCC. KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Ortiz-Chavez will continue her soccer career at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. She is glad to have the opportunity at the next level.

Janette Ortiz-Chavez with head coach Keith Allen-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: