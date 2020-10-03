(Audio) Top Ranked DCS Dominates Hi Line

BENKELMAN – Serbando Diaz and the top-ranked Dundy County Stratton Tigers were as good as advertised as they knocked off Hi Line 52-0 on Friday Night.

Diaz ran for 133 yards on just 13 carries and two touchdowns. Quade Myers threw for three touchdowns as well as the Tigers jumped to a 38-0 lead by halftime. DSC has not been challenged all season. However, after two early touchdowns the game seemed to settle down at 16-0. However, the Bulls were unable to sustain enough offense to get back into the game. Conner Shutz finished 5-15 passing for 45 yards. Trevor Jorges was the leading rusher for the Bulls with 27 yards on 5 carries.

Hi Line falls to 4-2 the Tigers improve to 5-0.