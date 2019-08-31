(Audio) Turnovers doom Cozad

ORD – Four turnovers would plaque the Cozad football team Friday night against Class C1 state runner up, Ord. The Chanticleers would capitalize on two of the turnovers and prevail on opening night, 28-0.

Ord set the tone early, marching down the field on the opening drive that resulted in a 14 yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Quinton Ries. The Chanticleers would only gain strength from there. Cozad’s turnover problems began in the first quarter after Nolan Wetovick threw an interception on their second drive of the game. On their very next drive, Wetovick again threw a pick to Ord. Fortunatley for the Haymakers, Ord failed to score on the early turnovers.

The second quarter early on saw a lot of punting, before Ord went back to the aerial attack and Smith connected with Riley Warner for a 65 yard touchdown pass. The ensuing Cozad drive resulted in another Cozad interception by Wetovick. This time, the Chanticleers would answer with a one yard touchdown run by Smith to give his team a 21-0 lead heading into the locker room.

The second half was a bit cleaner for Cozad, only one turnover, a fumble by Wetovick. That turnover turned into seven points after Tommy Stevens ran in for a four yard touchdown. Stevens would have a monster second half on both sides of the field.

Even with the four turnovers, Cozad was able to move the ball, three times getting inside the Ord 10 yard line, but failed each time to come away with any points.

Overall, Ord picked up where they left on en route to their first state championship appearance last fall. Stevens finished with 211 yards, a touchdown and fumble recovery. Smith had 113 yards through the air and three total touchdowns.

Cozad found success in the ground game with Matthew Schuster. He ran for 140 yards. Wetovick passed for 46 yards.

Ord hits the road next Friday for a battle with Boone Central/Neuman Grove. Cozad returns home Friday for a battle with Gothenburg.