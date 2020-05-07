(Audio) UNK Athletics Stages Food Drive

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney Athletic Department is teaming up to fill the “Big Blue Cupboard” mission to serve UNK students and employees suffering from food insecurity to ensure no student’s efforts to obtain a higher education are hindered by hunger. UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer talks about how this idea originated.

UNK Athletics is known for donating thousands of hours in the community to lead, help, assist and join with fellow community members. Loper student-athletes, coaches, staff, and administration are excited to help fill “The Big Blue Cupboard” as the on-going Covid-19 crisis has made the cupboard’s shelves bare. ​

Loper fans are asked to bring, or use the no-contact porch pickup service, to drop off any perishable, non-perishable foods or personal hygiene products. Requested food products include snack foods, canned meats, Ramen noodles, rice and boxed dinners.

“We have partnered with some great corporate sponsors in KRVN/The River, Five Points Bank, Hy-Vee, and Cunningham’s on the Bricks to assist with our food drive efforts on Friday. Loper fans have always been known to really come together so we believe Friday will be a great way for UNK Athletics to LEAD in our community.” said UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer.

When: Friday, May 8th

Time: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Four Sites across Kearney as well as porch pickups within Kearney (call 308.865.8330 to leave address for pickup)

* UNK Health and Sports Center (One-way street on West side)

* Cunningham’s Journal on the Bricks (West side of building in parking lot)

* Five Points Bank 1809 West 39th Street (parking lot)

* Hy-Vee (Southeast corner of parking lot)