(Audio) UNK Looks To Keep Up With Changing Landscape

As the nation looks to reopen and move forward this summer, athletic departments at Universities across the country face some challenges. UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer says this continues to be a very fluid situation.

While athletes will be allowed to report for voluntary workouts this Monday, the NCAA on Wednesday extended its in-person recruiting dead period effectively wiping out all recruiting events this summer due to the coronavirus through the end of July . Official visits, prospect camps – including summer team camps for all sports aren’t likely to happen now.