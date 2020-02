The UNK Men’s Basketball team fell on Saturday to Fort Hays State 69-56. Head coach Kevin Lofton takes a look back at that setback with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen.

Despite dropping its third straight game, the Lopers are still 12-8 overall and 6-5 in conference action which is good enough for 6th place in the MIAA Standings. UNK will be back at home this week against UCO on Thursday and Newman on Saturday at the Health & Sports Center.