(Audio) Vikings Explode In Opening Night Win

Bertrand-The Bertrand Vikings were ready go on opening night as they downed Overton 49-6. The Vikings scored on their first five possessions of the game and led 35-6 at half. Senior running back Ethan Klingenburg had a big night with 16 carries for 192 yards and four tds. Quarterback Aric Ackerman was 6-9 through the air for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Jonah Nelson had three catches for 73 yards and two scores. Bertrand racked up 368 yards of total offense. Max Kuhlhanek had the lone score for for Overton with a two yard td run in the first half. Bertrand travels to DCS next week while Overton will host Sandhills Valley.