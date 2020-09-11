( Audio) Vikings fight off Bulls

Click here to listen to podcast

Bertrand-Undefeated and 6th ranked Bertrand improved to 6-0 on the season Thursday night with a hard fought win in five sets over Hi-Line 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 12-25, 15-7. The Vikings used a strong service game that produced 16 aces on the evening to pick up the win. Bertand’s Sadie Maloley was big for the Vikings in the fifth set as they eventually pulled away. Johanna Ford led the Vikings with 20 kills, while Maloley had 15. Kennedy Brell paced Hi-Line with 12 as the Bulls fell to 4-2 on the season. Each team will be in action on Saturday in the Loomis tournament.