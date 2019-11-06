(Audio) Vikings Headed Back To Lincoln

Bertrand-The Bertrand Vikings volleyball team finds itself back at the NSAA State tournament as the Vikings will square off against BDS on Thursday night at 7:30. Bertrand comes in 25-5 after an impressive win in three sets over Winside in the District Final. This is the 9th time in school history the Vikings have qualified and the 7th time in since 2008. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with Co-Head Coach Kevin Lavene this week about their season. Thursday’s State Quarterfinal from Lincoln Northeast High school will start at 7:30pm and the match can be heard on 880 KRVN, 106.9 FM and 98.5 FM and krvn.com.