(Audio) Western Nebraska All Star Games Set

Scottsbluff is hosting the Western Nebraska All Star Football and Volleyball games on Friday. The head coach of the East Squad this year in the Football game is Jayce Dueland of Elm Creek. He spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen to interview. Friday’s game can be heard beginning with pregame at 7:45pm Central Time on 880 KRVN and 106.9 Fm in Kearney. The Volleyball match is set for 4pm Mountain Time at the Cougar Palace.
East Football All Stars
Ben Anderjaska, Wauneta-Palisade
Charles Aufdenkamp, North Platte St. Pat’s
Cameryn Beerry, McCook
Dalton Caley, North Platte
Jackson Carter, North Platte
Jace Connell, South Loup
Drew Daum, McCook
Charlie Gale, North Platte St. Pat’s
Dakota Haines, Lexington
Clayton Hassett, Mullen
Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley
Nathan Hock, Alma
Deryk Huxoll, Cambridge
Corban Jernigan, McCook
Grant Jones, South Loup
Conner Kleckner, McCook
Ty Kvanvig, Mullen
Ryan Lauby, Overton
Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek
Isaac McCurdy, Alma
Talan McGill, North Platte St. Pat’s
Treven Melroy, Holdrege
Jonathan Ortner, Ainsworth
Anthony Paz, Lexington
TJ Roe, Brady
Raif Ruppert, Twin Loup
Daylan Russell, Alma
Brody Stienike, Gothenburg
Chase Swartwood, Elm Creek
Tucker Wyatt, Gothenburg
Head Coach: Jayce Dueland (Elm Creek)
Asst Coaches: Jake Harvey (Lexington)
Brendan Johnsen (Alma)
Matt Berry (McCook)
East Volleyball All Stars
Katy Bartell, Hi-Line
MaShayla Burnett, Anselmo-Merna
Taylor Conroy, South Loup
Michaela Dukes, Wauneta-Palisade
Avery Johnson, Maywood-Hayes Center
Hadley Martin, Hi-Line
Shaye Porter, Hitchcock County
Kinsey Skillstad, North Platte St. Pat’s
Alexis Zimmer, Anselmo-Merna
Head Coach: Katie Hoblyn (Anslemo-Merna)
Asst Coach: Kory Rohde (Maywood-Hayes Center)