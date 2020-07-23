(Audio) Western Nebraska All Star Games Set

Scottsbluff is hosting the Western Nebraska All Star Football and Volleyball games on Friday. The head coach of the East Squad this year in the Football game is Jayce Dueland of Elm Creek. He spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen to interview. Friday’s game can be heard beginning with pregame at 7:45pm Central Time on 880 KRVN and 106.9 Fm in Kearney. The Volleyball match is set for 4pm Mountain Time at the Cougar Palace.

East Football All Stars

Ben Anderjaska, Wauneta-Palisade

Charles Aufdenkamp, North Platte St. Pat’s

Cameryn Beerry, McCook

Dalton Caley, North Platte

Jackson Carter, North Platte

Jace Connell, South Loup

Drew Daum, McCook

Charlie Gale, North Platte St. Pat’s

Dakota Haines, Lexington

Clayton Hassett, Mullen

Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley

Nathan Hock, Alma

Deryk Huxoll, Cambridge

Corban Jernigan, McCook

Grant Jones, South Loup

Conner Kleckner, McCook

Ty Kvanvig, Mullen

Ryan Lauby, Overton

Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek

Isaac McCurdy, Alma

Talan McGill, North Platte St. Pat’s

Treven Melroy, Holdrege

Jonathan Ortner, Ainsworth

Anthony Paz, Lexington

TJ Roe, Brady

Raif Ruppert, Twin Loup

Daylan Russell, Alma

Brody Stienike, Gothenburg

Chase Swartwood, Elm Creek

Tucker Wyatt, Gothenburg

Head Coach: Jayce Dueland (Elm Creek)

Asst Coaches: Jake Harvey (Lexington)

Brendan Johnsen (Alma)

Matt Berry (McCook)

East Volleyball All Stars

Katy Bartell, Hi-Line

MaShayla Burnett, Anselmo-Merna

Taylor Conroy, South Loup

Michaela Dukes, Wauneta-Palisade

Avery Johnson, Maywood-Hayes Center

Hadley Martin, Hi-Line

Shaye Porter, Hitchcock County

Kinsey Skillstad, North Platte St. Pat’s

Alexis Zimmer, Anselmo-Merna

Head Coach: Katie Hoblyn (Anslemo-Merna)

Asst Coach: Kory Rohde (Maywood-Hayes Center)