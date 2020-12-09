(Audio) Whippets Sweep Double Header With Lexington

Click here for podcast

Minden-Both the Minden girls and boys protected their home court with wins over Lexington on Tuesday night. The Minden girls controlled things and won 60-45 as senior Sarah Hultquist scored 34 with 13 of those coming in the first quarter. Minden led 31-21 at half and put the game away by outscoring Lexington 19-7 in the third. Sloane Beck was also in double figures with 11 for Minden who scored a season high 60 points for their first win of the season. For Lexington, Sarah Treffer had her second straight 30 point game as she finished with 31. Lexington was looking for its first 3-0 start since 2009.

In the boys game, Minden shot the ball much better than they did in their first two games as they fought off Lexington 51-47. Dylan Janda and Carter Harsin combined for 24 first half points as the Whippets grabbed a 36-28 lead at halftime. Lexington eventually would trail by 11 in the second half before getting as close as 3. Harsin, who would finish with 19 points, went 4-6 from the line to help Minden keep the lead. Janda finsihed with 17 for the Whippets who are now 1-2. Lexington was led by Austin Friedricksen who scored 13, while Dru Truax came off the bench and had ten. Lexington is now 1-2 on the season and will host Holdrege on Friday. Those games can be heard on KAMI Country and KUVR and krvn.com.