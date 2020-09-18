(Audio) Wolves Run past the Eagles

Click here to listen to the podcast

Loomis-Loomis eventually pulled away and improved to 3-1 on the season with a 47-16 victory over Overton on Friday night. The Wolves duo of Aden Lovitt and Carson Orcutt proved to be too much for the Eagles. Lovitt rushed 13 times for 143 yards with two scores he also passed for a touchdown. Orcutt had 11 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolves led 34-0 at halftime. Overton managed a couple of late scores as Braden Fleischman in his first start at Quarterback was 8-16 for 130 yards and one score. He also had a rushing touchdown in the second half for the Eagles. Wyatt Ryan had five catches including a 11 yard td catch. The Eagles drop to 0-4.