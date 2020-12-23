(AUDIO) – Wolves Spoil Undefeated Spartans at Home

LOOMIS – The Wolves never trailed at home, and battled with Ansley-Litchfield all evening long eventually pulling away and earning a 68-58 victory over the undefeated Spartans. Click here to listen to the broadcast.

After the opening moments saw a slower pace implemented by Loomis, the defensive battle opened up with a 2-0 lead by the Wolves. Led by the attacking Shay Swanson, Loomis got off on the right foot leading 14-9 at the end of the first. The Spartans had moments as well, but were hampered by quick whistles against key players. Caden Holm led Ansley-Litchfield in the first with 4 points while Leyton Rohde hit a three pointer.

Loomis then saw a faster pace brought in by the Spartans, as their scorers started to become more comfortable with Jeff Cunningham earning 4 points, Sam Loy driving inside for his own 4 points, and Tycen Bailey hitting a three pointer. Ansley-Litchfield outscored Loomis 16-11 in the second but still trailed into halftime thanks to 4 more points added by Swanson, and Clay Meyer finding back-alley routes for 6 points in the second. Loomis led 29-25 into halftime.

The defensive battle continued as Loomis attempted to clamp down again but gave up 5 points to Jackson Henry and another 4 to Bailey in the third. Fortunately, their own scorers began to find their pace again as Quinn Johnson added 7 points and Aiden Lovitt hit a three pointer to lead 46-37 at the end of the third.

Entering the third quarter, Ansley-Litchfield continued to attack the glass as Bailey fought for 10 points in the final quarter, aided by 5 coming from Cunningham as well. The Spartans would score 21 in the fourth, but couldn’t slow down Meyer who added another 6 in the quarter after being held scoreless in the third quarter. Free throws became crucial for Loomis, as Lovitt connected on 7 of 8 down the stretch, and Johnson went 4 for 4 from the charity stripe.

After late fouls and a barrage of three pointers missing long for the Spartans, Loomis was able to bleed the game clock to zero, earning their sixth win on the year 68-58.

Loomis improves to 6-1 on the year. The Wolves saw contributions from Johnson and Swanson, both adding 17 points each, Lovitt added 15 points, Meyer had 12 points, and Christian Blincow added 7 points. Loomis will await the Minden Holiday Tournament as they get ready for their first matchup with Burwell.

Ansley-Litchfield fell for the first time this season, making their record 7-1. The Spartans saw contributions from Bailey with 19 points, Cunningham and Holm adding 9 points each, 6 points tallied by Rohde and Loy each, 5 points contributed by Henry, and 4 points scored by Calvin Finley.