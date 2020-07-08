Gothenburg’s Tucker Wyatt is a member of the North Squad in this weekend’s Nebraska Shrine Bowl. He talks about getting the chance to play for such a great cause. Click here to listen. Saturday’s game is set to kickoff at 2pm and the game can be heard on 880 KRVN and 106.9 in Kearney and 98.5 in Grand Island.
(Audio) Wyatt excited about chance to play in Shrine Bowl
Gothenburg's Tucker Wyatt-Photo Courtesy Tri City Tribune
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information