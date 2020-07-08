class="post-template-default single single-post postid-471864 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Wyatt excited about chance to play in Shrine Bowl | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Wyatt excited about chance to play in Shrine Bowl

BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 8, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
(Audio) Wyatt excited about chance to play in Shrine Bowl
Gothenburg's Tucker Wyatt-Photo Courtesy Tri City Tribune

Gothenburg’s Tucker Wyatt is a member of the North Squad in this weekend’s Nebraska Shrine Bowl.  He talks about getting the chance to play for such a great cause. Click here to listen.  Saturday’s game is set to kickoff at 2pm and the game can be heard on 880 KRVN and 106.9 in Kearney and 98.5 in Grand Island.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: