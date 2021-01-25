Backes Named MIAA Player Of The Week

The MIAA announced its eighth women’s basketball athlete of the week for the 2020-2021 season. UNK’s Elisa Backes won the honor for the first time this season.

Backes, now UNK’s leading scorer on the year at 10.4, averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 assists per game as the No. 4 Lopers won at Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern State. It was the Lopers first win at Pitt State in 34 years. The forward came off the bench for the 71st time on Thursday to record her third double-double (20 points & 11 rebounds). She started for the first time in her career on Saturday and tied her career-high in points (21) while adding three blocks and two boards. Backes ended the weekend shooting 71% at the line and 48% from the field. UNK is 12-0 this season and will host Fort Hays State on Thursday on 5:30pm.