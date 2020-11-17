‘Ball of energy’ McCaffrey out to rev up Nebraska offense

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New Nebraska starting quarterback Luke McCaffrey is known for more than his leadership and talent. Teammates say McCaffrey has boundless energy.

They say the redshirt freshman from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has a zest for life that is infectious. The move from Adrian Martinez to McCaffrey wasn’t a huge surprise.

The little brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey had flashed playmaking ability in multiple roles last year and coach Scott Frost knew his offense was better with Luke McCaffrey on the field.

He led the Cornhuskers to a 30-23 win over Penn State last Saturday. They host Illinois this week.