Banjoff Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Leighton Banjoff earned Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week accolades on Monday after leading Nebraska’s offense during the Arizona State series over the weekend.

Banjoff, a freshman from Sheffield Village, Ohio, went 6-for-11 during the series. In Sunday’s 18-10 win, Banjoff went 4-for-6 with two home runs (one of which was a grand slam), one double, six RBIs and a stolen base.

Banjoff also tallied a double in each of the first two games of the series, going 1-for-1 on Friday night as a pinch hitter. In Saturday’s game, he went 1-for-4 with a double.

Through nine games, Banjoff leads the team in batting average with a .370 clip (10-for-27). He has three doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs and seven runs scored on the season.