Bauer Signs With Hastings College

Elm Creek’s Whitney Bauer signed to play basketball on Wednesday with Hastings College. Bauer joins her sister Allie who is a sophomore with the Broncos this season. Bauer is leading the 5-0 Buffaloes this year at 16ppg and 3 steals per game. Elm Creek hosts Bertrand on Friday and the Girls & Boys games can be heard on KAMI Country and krvn.com