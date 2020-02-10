Bayard’s Harimon to walk-on for UNK football

At Bayard High School last Friday afternoon it was senior Traeton Harimon with a signing ceremony as he accepted a walk-on offer from the UNK football program.

Harimon told KNEB Sports this morning he’s excited to get to Kearney, “I took an official visit over the last few weeks. On my visit I really fell in love with the campus and knew it was the place I wanted to be and the facilities are great also.”

Harimon is a specialist, having handled kicking and punting duties for the Tigers throughout the bulk of his high school career.

During his junior and senior years for Bayard, Harimon handled all 40 of their punting attempts and that’s the job he’ll be looking to compete for with the Lopers, “Their starting punter from last year graduated, so I hope I can go down there and make some noise and push for an opportunity.”

In his time at Bayard, Harimon connected on 56 total PAT’s and he also booted a total of 34 touchbacks on kickoffs.

The Tigers went 3-6 this past season and playing football at Bayard has provided Harimon with some special memories, “Something I’ll always remember is how close we were as a team. Getting to play both 8-man and 11-man football was pretty special.”

Harimon said his most memorable game highlight would have been his sophomore year, kicking a game-winning 26 yard field goal on the road at Southern Valley.

Harimon will major in Sports Communication.

The UNK football team this past fall finished at 7-5 overall with a 6-5 record in the MIAA. They won the Mineral Water Bowl in Excelsior Springs, Missouri in early December over Winona State (MN) by the final of 50-33.