Big defensive play lifts Scottsbluff to win over Lexington

The Scottsbluff Bearcats won their Homecoming game on Friday night over Lexington 33-14 as they improved to 4-3 on the season. It was their fourth straight win.

The key play of the game came in the third quarter when Scottsbluff senior defensive back James Bruner picked off a pass and ran it back 31 yards for a touchdown as Scottsbluff when from up 14-7 at half to leading 21-7 with just under nine minutes to play in the third quarter.

From that point on Scottsbluff pulled away for the comfortable win down the stretch.

Scottsbluff senior running back Alex Galindo scored his 13th touchdown of the season with 9:24 to play in the first quarter (PAT good) to give the Cats the early 7-0 lead.

Lexington was able to tie the game at the 3:01 mark in the first quarter when Alex Ramos scored on a 12 yard touchdown run. After running for 201 yards a week in a win over Gering, Ramos put up 100 yards with a pair of scores tonight.

The final play of the first quarter provided points for the Bearcats. With about two seconds left on the clock quarterback Brett Hill threw deep and connected with tight end Trevor Schwartz for a 46 yard touchdown.

Some sloppy play from both offenses highlighted the second quarter. Kaden West threw two interceptions for Lexington and Hill threw a pick for Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff led at halftime 14-7.

After the Bruner interception return for a touchdown at the 8:51 mark of the third quarter Scottsbluff took control of the game.

Galindo made it another multi-touchdown game with a 1 yard run with 2:23 to play in the third and then with 4:07 left in the game Hill capped off a grind it out, time consuming drive with a 1 yard touchdown to give the Bearcats an insurmountable lead.

Ramos scored his second touchdown with 1:41 to go in the game.

Lexington did a nice job defensively tonight for long stretches. The Minutemen kept the combination of Galindo and Jackson Ostdiek in check most of the way. Ostdiek had a 33 yard run on the first play of the night and finished with 76 yards and Galindo had just 49.

Scottsbluff’s Hill threw for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Kaden West of Lexington had 113 yards passing and two interceptions.

Scottsbluff has a huge district game on tap at McCook next week while the 2-5 Minutemen host Alliance.