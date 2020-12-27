class="post-template-default single single-post postid-504464 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Big Ten Announces January Start Times | KRVN Radio

Big Ten Announces January Start Times

BY huskers.com | December 27, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Big Ten Announces January Start Times

Lincoln – The Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced start times for a majority of January conference games on Thursday. All of Nebraska’s eight Big Ten games in January will be carried on BTN.

 

The Huskers will start 2021 with an evening matchup against No. 12 Michigan State on Saturday, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. It is one of five home games at Pinnacle Bank Arena for NU in January, as the Huskers will host Indiana (Jan. 10, TBA), Illinois (Jan. 13, 8 p.m.), Minnesota (Jan. 20, 8 p.m.) and Penn State (Jan. 30, TBA). The start time for the Jan. 10 game with Indiana will be set once the NFL Playoff schedule is finalized.  The times for Nebraska’s three road games in January are set, as Nebraska will make treks to Purdue (Jan. 5, 6 p.m. CT), Maryland (Jan. 16, 11 a.m. CT) and Iowa (Jan. 24, 1 p.m.). The start time for the Jan. 30 game and the Huskers’ remaining schedule will be announced at a later date.

 

Date                       Opponent                          TV                         Time

Sat., Jan.  2             Michigan State *               BTN                      7 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 5            at Purdue *                       BTN                      6 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 10           Indiana *                           BTN                          TBA

Wed., Jan. 13          Illinois *                            BTN                      8 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 16            at Maryland *                   BTN                     11 a.m.

Wed., Jan. 20          Minnesota *                      BTN                      8 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 24           at Iowa *                           BTN                      1 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 30            Penn State *                      BTN                          TBA

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: