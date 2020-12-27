Big Ten Announces January Start Times

Lincoln – The Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced start times for a majority of January conference games on Thursday. All of Nebraska’s eight Big Ten games in January will be carried on BTN.

The Huskers will start 2021 with an evening matchup against No. 12 Michigan State on Saturday, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. It is one of five home games at Pinnacle Bank Arena for NU in January, as the Huskers will host Indiana (Jan. 10, TBA), Illinois (Jan. 13, 8 p.m.), Minnesota (Jan. 20, 8 p.m.) and Penn State (Jan. 30, TBA). The start time for the Jan. 10 game with Indiana will be set once the NFL Playoff schedule is finalized. The times for Nebraska’s three road games in January are set, as Nebraska will make treks to Purdue (Jan. 5, 6 p.m. CT), Maryland (Jan. 16, 11 a.m. CT) and Iowa (Jan. 24, 1 p.m.). The start time for the Jan. 30 game and the Huskers’ remaining schedule will be announced at a later date.

Date Opponent TV Time

Sat., Jan. 2 Michigan State * BTN 7 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 5 at Purdue * BTN 6 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 10 Indiana * BTN TBA

Wed., Jan. 13 Illinois * BTN 8 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 16 at Maryland * BTN 11 a.m.

Wed., Jan. 20 Minnesota * BTN 8 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 24 at Iowa * BTN 1 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 30 Penn State * BTN TBA