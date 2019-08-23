Big Ten Releases Conference Basketball Schedule

Lincoln – Five weekend Big Ten home games, including matchups with Purdue, Indiana and Wisconsin, highlight Nebraska’s 2019-20 men’s basketball conference schedule released Friday morning. The five home games include the Big Ten home opener against Elite Eight qualifier Purdue on Sunday, Dec. 15, as well as contests with Indiana (Jan. 18), Penn State (Feb. 1), Wisconsin (Feb. 15) and Northwestern (March 1). The 20-game slate begins with a pair of conference matchups in mid-December, as Nebraska will open Big Ten play at Indiana on Friday, Dec. 13, before hosting Elite Eight qualifier Purdue two days later. Following non-conference action, the Huskers open 2020 at Pinnacle Bank Arena with matchups against Rutgers (Jan. 3) and Iowa (Jan. 7).

The remainder of January features home games with Indiana (Jan. 18) and Michigan (Jan. 28). The meeting with the Wolverines will feature the Big Ten’s newest head coaches in NU’s Fred Hoiberg and Michigan’s Juwan Howard. The rest of NU’s January schedule includes road tilts at Northwestern (Jan. 11), Ohio State (Jan. 14), Wisconsin (Jan. 21) and Rutgers (Jan. 25). The February slate is highlighted by a visit by Final Four qualifier Michigan State, which will be likely open the season as the No. 1 team in the country, on Thursday, Feb. 20. It is one of three home games against NCAA qualifiers that month, as NU also hosts Wisconsin (Feb. 15) and Ohio State (Feb. 27) as well as Penn State (Feb. 1).

NU also makes road trips to Iowa (Feb. 8), Maryland and Illinois (Feb. 24) in February. NU’s only home game in March is a Senior Day matchup with Northwestern on March 1, before the Huskers close out Big Ten play at Michigan (March 5) and Minnesota (March 8). The Big Ten Tournament takes place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis from March 11-15.