Big Ten Reveals 2020 Football Schedule

The Big Ten Conference announced its 2020 football schedule on Saturday morning, outlining Nebraska’s eight-game regular-season slate, beginning with an Oct. 24 matchup at Ohio State.

All Big Ten teams will play eight games, including four home games and four on the road. Nebraska will face each of the other six Big Ten West schools, along with East Division crossover contests against preseason top-10 foes Ohio State and Penn State.

Nebraska will welcome defending Big Ten West champ Wisconsin to Lincoln on Halloween to open its home schedule at Memorial Stadium. In addition to the home opener against the Badgers Nebraska will also host Penn State (Nov. 14), Illinois (Nov. 21) and Minnesota (Dec. 12) in Lincoln.

In addition to its road opener at Ohio State, Nebraska will also make road trips to Northwestern (Nov. 7), Iowa (Nov. 28) and Purdue (Dec. 5). All Big Ten teams will play a ninth game on the weekend of Dec. 19 against a crossover opponent to be determined. Television information and start times will be announced at a later date, as well as any Friday or ‘special date games’.

The Oct. 24 start date is the latest kickoff to a Nebraska football season since 1892. The Big Ten announced earlier this week that all football games this season will be played without fans.

2020 Nebraska Schedule*

Oct. 24 at Ohio State

Oct. 31 vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 7 at Northwestern

Nov. 14 vs. Penn State

Nov. 21 vs. Illinois

Nov. 28 at Iowa

Dec. 5 at Purdue

Dec. 12 vs. Minnesota

Dec. 19 vs. Big Ten East Opponent (Opponent and Location TBA)