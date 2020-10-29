Big Ten Won’t Allow Nebraska to Add Game

Nebraska reportedly agreed to a game with University of Tennessee-Chattanooga for Saturday after its game against Wisconsin was canceled due to the Badgers experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. The Big Ten however shot that game down. According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, the same outlet that reported the agreement, the Big Ten voted against the game on Thursday morning. That now means Nebraska will have an open week with the game against Wisconsin being ruled no-contest. The Huskers will hope to play next week at Northwestern.